The details of the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal

The interpreter Jenny from the block and the former New York Yankees ‘ starting from 2017. This is the fourth link, and the second for him.

The name Marc Anthony and Cynthia Scurtis certainly not lacking in the list of guests, because both Jennifer Alexyou will manage a good relationship to which, as his pairs.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, committed in March of this year.

(Instagram/Jennifer Lopez.)



The artist was married to the singer between 2004 and 2011, and, beside him, had her twins Max and Emme. Alexfor his part, he married the mother of his daughters Natasha and her in the years 2002 and were together until the year 2008.

“The wedding will be beautiful, but not huge,” the source said. “The partners want it to be a celebration of fun and full of love to his family and closest friends. The children of the two play an important role in the wedding. They plan to marry in the summer and can’t wait until the big day. What do everything together and are married in the world, but to have a great desire to take a step further and are excited it is officially”, añadío.