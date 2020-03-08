The dress, the used, Beyoncé, for the spectacular party Shakira

After that, you break one of the best shows in half the time that we have seen in the history of the Super Bowl, Shakira celebrated with a birthday party full of celebs. Between them, Beyoncé was, apparently, because they made in 2007 Beautiful Liar and girlfriends are for.

Also, go to the stadium to see the average time of Shakira, Beyoncé went to the birthday in Miami the Sunday of the Super Bowl. The only evidence we have of this festival is the photo designer Michael Costello rose on Instagram, where he shows that Bey took one of her dresses for the after.

Beyoncé chose a short dress in pink neon, with a deep neckline, sleeves Bishop and ruffle in part of frontal. Costello explained that this dress was tailor-made for the singers, and we have to say, it is totally Miami vibes.

“The best photo I could find. With luck I’ll find a better one, but this is the dress that was made for Beyoncé,” wrote the designer in the post. “There are two versions I have of this dress is neon orange, the other pink neon”in detail, to clarify that the singer had two options to choose from, the finished look.

This shows that Beyoncé’s go had planned on the birthday of Shakira. And we love it, between the spirit of brotherhood between the performers.

This is not the first time that Bey choose a dress by Michael Costello, who was known by reality tv Project Runway. For the delivery (56 Grammys, four years ago, the interpreter, the Formation chose a white dress made of lace with neckline, mermaid, designed, Costello, and it looked spectacular.

For his part, Costello made his debut as a designer, as he was on the reality tv show Project Runway, in addition to -, clothing -, Queen-B, created looks for Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Hungtinton, Khloe Kardashian, among other celebs.