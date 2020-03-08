The duck is a difficult time, and Rebeca ABravanel support

The duck goes through a difficult time, and Rebeca Abravanel helps her husband

The Duck it is in very good form for Sao Paulo and has the advantage of the opportunity to Shine. He set out to make a statement, and the comment won-the special Rebeca Abravanel.

With the help of Instagram, has a message for the player shared a photo of him in a tough match that was on last Thursday and she wrote in the caption with a Bible. “Wait on the Lord. Be strong!!! Be of good heart. Wait on the Lord. Psalm 27:14,” he said.

Rebecca Abravanel, and his wife, he showed that he is very proud of her husband. “So proud of all of you can️,” said the daughter of Silvio Santos. The fans have made it a point to heap praise on the striker in the São Paulo state. “Ta for the play too much, my man,” “Thank you that you are the best idol in the world”, “Go, we are the giant”.

+ Profile Now is a video of the old and pulled a rare recording of a Sunday, a Legal

+Geisy Arruda pushes the boundaries, showing almost all in a photo, sensual, and a linguinha escape

The duck spent a couple of months without a goal, and I was to be charged, by the fans, the club is also thinking about the possibility of selling the player, however, he was able to, and now you are in a good phase. He fell back into the good graces of the public, and win the affection of thousands of fans.

The cutting of hair is a miracle

The public has commented that the player has returned to play well after a hair cut made by his wife, Rebecca Abravanel, and you are spared, therefore, no efforts, for the daughter of Silvio Santos.

It is worth noting that every time he shines on the field, or it goes wrong, fans tend to talk about the wedding with his love, and this time was no different.

Many of the played in the improvement of duck in it by the cutting off of the hair, and the same was from his wife. “The reporter “this hair is new, he is happy, right“Duck,” as it is, my wife’s cut” ever been to thank you to Rebecca Abravanel, today?”