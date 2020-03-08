The last words that Jennifer Aniston said Angelina Jolie

The the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was full of controversy from the beginning, because by the time the hit the two, the actor was still with Jennifer Aniston married.

Now the British newspaper Daily Mirror, it reveals those who have been on the last few words of the Aniston-led a diamond to be triggered prior to the event. The two met in the Parking lot before the shooting of the film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ in 2004.

“I came out and showed me.”Aniston said in a statement from Vanity Fair magazine. “And I said, ” Brad is so excited to work with you. I hope the two of you spend a good time'”recalled the process.

A short time later, as Brad attached emotionally to Jennifer is not, and it was not long until the marriage come to an end.

It should be remembered that Brad and Jennifer were married from 2000 to 2005. In the meantime, the actor has taken the relationship with Angelina, and enter the node in the years after 2014. The separation was announced, and two years later.