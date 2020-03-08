The romantic images of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Egypt

Katy Perry chose a fascinating destination for your birthday number 35: he traveled to Egito next to her boyfriend, the actor Orlando Bloom.

Both the singer and the actor have documented their trip on social networks with some romantic photos of the two posing cuddled up on the Egyptian pyramids, and others riding camels.

“It’s like looking at the whole cosmos: Egyptian magic opened my heart to a download of the love to the wonderful women of Scorpio, we celebrate both of your birthday,” wrote Bloom next to the pictures.

Katy and Orlando started in the year 2016, but after a year, the break came. You decided to get back on the wandering, in the past year, and in February of this year surprised everyone with their engagement.



