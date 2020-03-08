The secret that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift bring between hands | music

Since Taylor Swift and Katy Perry they made peace, in the world of music breathes the air of peace. And now they have become best friends. How did the thing!

But it is certain that their friendship has crossed and exchanged messages of support, or they treat themselves to boxes of crackers. Your Association has come to the musical, and not only we-video clip You Need To Calm Down.

No detail will escape from the eyes of users of social networks. After the publication of a number of images, the followers of both artists have started with guesses about what you bring between hands.

First of all, the bill of Katy Perry Collections, his line of shoes, was used in the background of the picture, the new album from Swift in a with a pair of shoes. Some go unnoticed, but the suspicion of the other kept them on the alert.

The same account she shared another image is displayed, and on the other high-heeled Shoe and several VHS tapes. One of them, the date of the 9. august. As new track? The seems!

Fans are that theorizing Taylor Swift and Katy Perry wants to release a collaboration on August 9th to land the title of “Beauties in the Making” after @kpcollections posted and quickly deleted this image. This comes a week after they posted an image of shoes with the ‘Lover’ background. pic.twitter.com/k2VZMpbDza — Taylor Swift’s Spotify (@TSwift_Spotify) July 27, 2019

But not everything to the end. Taylor has to introduce a main role in the advertising for a credit card in the United States, and only a very few, is that this would be us.with new developments to this mysterious project

He, the artist is transformed into a waitress and at the time of delivery of the tickets to your customers, we read a series of hidden messages, which instructs its followers to decrypt. Between them are two. Certainly the most striking is the “4 burgers and fries” (4 burgers and fries). If not, you know, Katy and Taylor disguised herself to French fries and burgers in the video clip of the latter. New reference in sight!

It shows that the price of everything consumed is your customer 13,13 and 13,13what sum 26,26. The 26. in august the MTV Video Music Awards and everything suggests that they interpreted this new theme live.

To top it off, this paper has a track key that confirmed the new project of our protagonists. The number 19,89. Why, what indicates, whether the result of the addition right? Now, a fan of his own theory has created, and has the forthcoming of these number with the following meaning: 19 refers to the year 2019, the number 8 stands for the month of august, and, finally, that the number 9 indicates the day. And so, we get the following: 9. august 2019. What date appears in the image released by Katy Perry Collections? Bingo!

The followers of both speakers are convinced that they put something in the hand, and is nothing more than an expected cooperation. Yes, you want to hear it?