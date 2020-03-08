The singer Katy Perry has been accused of sexual aggression, the Kloss model Josh

The model Josh Klosswho took part in the music video for “Teenage Dream” Katy Perryhe stressed that the singer what is the power moved at a party, so that all would see it, their sexual organs, which, according to him, corresponds to a sexual aggression.
Kloss, 38 years olddenounced it at the famous through a series of messages that he has on his account Instagram. In them the dynamics of the star of the pop, both within and outside of the stage, describes what it was like.
According to him, Perry was aloof, when in public, but their behavior was different when they were left alone. He also said that he met you several times after your divorce with Russell Brand.
Kloss explains that he and Perry met several times after their divorce, and was, when, allegedly, came the aggression.
“This time I took a girlfriend, the hurt, to know you,” said Kloss. “It was the birthday celebration Johnny wujek, published in the Moonlight Rollerway. When I saw you, hugged us, and she was still my love. But, if I make you my girlfriend,, to put on my clothes show a couple of friends and the amount of my penis“said the model.
“What are you, what’s pathetic and embarrassing to think that I felt? Only I say this now, because our culture is based, to prove that men of power, you are evil. But women with power are evil, “he wrote.
Kloss pointed out that the representative of the singer, which harassed to not speak publicly about what happened with Katy Perry. He even said, that gave a couple of interviews.
On your account of Instagram, released, so that, according to him, was a screenshot of the conversations had with the team of Perry.
His message, Kloss remembers the ninth anniversary of the video appeared in the company of the famous. “Happy birthday to one of the work, the more confused, aggressive and contemptuous that I’ve made, I thought”. For this purpose, claiming that only won a total of USD 650 for your workdespite appeared on her tour and DVD.
The chain Fox News he tried, to the representative of the artist “Never Really Over”, however, refused to make comments about it.
This is the second scandal overshadowed the fame of the singer in the last few months; in the last month, a jury in Los Angeles, USA, has decided that the American singer and copied a rap song Christian for their successful theme of “Dark Horse”.
Marcus Gray, who under the alias Flame it was stressed in the rap with a Christian theme, complained in 2014, Perry and her team have plagiarized creative, allegedly your theme, “Joyful Noise”.
Also, “Dark Horse” was one of the highlights of the show from Perry in the the interim target for 2015 Super Bowlthe Grand finale of the National Football League (NFL), and one of the events in the media main worldwide every year.