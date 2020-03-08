The spectacular appearance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl was

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira theorized, proud latino, a fast-paced show in the mid-term of the most important sporting event in the United States, a Super Bowl-more hispano, never with the special participation of the stars of the urban music of J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

In addition, Emme Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, made his international debut as a singer through the line, a children’s choir dressed in white robes, while Shakira the battery was, and her mother accompanied them with a layer that appeared to be original, the American flag and ended up in Puerto Rico, where the four grandparents of the girls are.