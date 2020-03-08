these are the videos released in 2019

Until 2019 was a big year for Taylor Swift. One of the most important moments of his career happened in august, when she released her seventh studio album with the title ‘Lover’. To promote this material, the record company, the pop star several video clips, and the gifts released, the time on YouTube. But what are they? We present you with the singles that Swift published in video in this 2019.

1. ‘I!’ ft. Brendon Urie

In april, Taylor Swift remeció YouTube and social networks with the release of this stunning, colorful video clip of the hit a historic record: registered 65.2 million of reproductions, in the first 24 hours on YouTube. Without a doubt, it is one of the most viewed videos of the year.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuXNumBwDOM(/embed)

2. ‘You need to calm down’

In June, Taylor Swift premiered this music video is community full of surprises for the benefit of the LGBT. The video offers a glimpse of the show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, with a walkway of drag queens, dressed as pop stars. In the last part, Taylor, and Katy Perry, and dance together.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dkk9gvTmCXY(/embed)

3. ‘Lover’

At the end of august, the pop star released ‘Lover’, the video clip, directed by Drew Kirsch. The music video shows the development of a love relationship with the same Taylor Swift and the dancer, and actor Christian Owens.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BjZmE2gtdo(/embed)

WHO TAYLOR SWIFT IS?

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter. With her second album ‘Fearless’, and touched the honor of being in the music industry: he won Grammy awards and broke several records. Has 7 hard drives, and the latest is ‘Lover’ (2019). The singer was Billboard in several opportunities in the first place in the list of Hot100.

On the planet.pe we have the songs from Taylor Swift, the latest news about his life and career, as well as their biographical data and information about social networks of the singer.