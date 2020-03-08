This is what you can do, Taylor Swift, to get back your music | music

On 30 June, the bomb exploded: Scooter Braun, manager of Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande (among other artists), had bought the label, Big Machine Records owner of the whole catalogue up to the date Taylor Swift.

The soloist is not, you do not sat well that the organizer would relations with the rights of their first albums because of his poor personal and professional. In the following days you could see dozens of artists represented, the found in one or other sense, but what had not been done up to now, many solutions to Swift.

Since then, thousands of people have signed a petition on the platform Change for Taylor, overwrite them, their first six drives and the control of your music again.

Because now the rights to the publication and the masters of the discs (Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak now, network, 1989, and Reputation) belong to Scooter Braun.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don ‘ t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive bs fans will no longer buy the old version. I ‘ d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼♀love it. — Kelly Clarkson (@Kelly Clarkson) July 13, 2019

But if Taylor Swift decided the new releases of their songs would have with retouches in the melody or in the form of acoustic, and to publish it, under their new label ” (Republic Records, Universal Music), which is authorised to bring these songs, whose lyrics and melody owns the rights.

In the first few days, Katy Perry signed this petition and now Kelly Clarkson has reminded him, the soloist, the can, and your audience loyalty answers.

“Taylor, it’s just an idea, but the file once again, burn all of your songs, which do not have the masters in the same way as you did it in your day, but add a new cover and a kind of incentive for the fans, it’s never again purchase the old versions on their hard drives. I would wrote the new versions of these albums as an example”, you are in your social networks.

Already, many artists and celebrities who come to the defense of Taylor Swift, and other options of re-recorded songs on a hard disk could be similar to what he Ed Sheeran has done in your – 6-Collaboration Project.

Lily Allen, Sky Ferreira, Brendon Urie, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Iggy Azalea, Rihanna, Adele, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, Lana del Rey and Selena Gomez you have shown your support. Who would you not buy multiple hard drives with such a squad, the collaborations?

In the communiqué, in which Taylor Swift showed itself to be shaken by the acquisition of their rights, the interpreter, already dropped that after the change of record company knew that from this point on, you have to focus to lose in the future and that is what I had left behind me. But it is the work of a whole life is hard to lose, and there is a formula to win her back.