VIDEO | Katy Perry is expecting her first child and put it in her new video clip

The famous singer surprised everyone with the announcement that she is pregnant by actor Orlando Bloom, and is reported in the last part of your video of “Never worn white”. After the publication of the registration of the audio-visual media, the artist shared with her fans a few details about her motherhood over social networks.
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)(0);
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = "http://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js";
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)(0);
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6";
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));