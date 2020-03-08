War! Angry at the approach of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, the world is preparing for revenge

Early reports suggested that Angelina would have been Jolie, untouched by the media, on the reunion between her ex-husband, Brad Pitt and first wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards, the 20. January. The casalinho most of the Hollywood in the year 2000 and they married in secret in Malibu, in the year 2000 and split up in 2005 it was photographed, in an atmosphere of great complicitybetween the kisses, hugs, and smiles.

But it seems it is nothing of the sort. On the other hand, the role of the ‘Evil’ she was very angry with all the attention the former couple. According to the press release of the international, Angelina Jolie is “tired of being the bad guy in the love story of Brad and Jennifer”. It will be recalled that the actor split from Aniston to be with Jolie.

In the meantime, the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were said to be a festival, ” it was a lot of party-to-party. Agastada in the process, it is of the opinion that the suffering and humiliation, and Angelina concocts a plan to take revenge man is an ex-. And is going to touch you where it hurts the most: in their pockets, each with a few million dollars. It brings a new case, and nothing will stop it.

“It is possible that they will ask for millions more for the day. At Angelina’s you can have what you want, or do you live (Brad Pitt) miserableit,” says a source close to the actress.