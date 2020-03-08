What are the luxury brands are favorites, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is the best-paid artists in the year 2019. The pop singer has made it to the top with its revenue this year, a total of 185 million us dollars. With so many millions of dollars in their hands, the singer has a lot of luxury can… but here we are, and what your favorite brands are.

By Renata Blonde

Versace

On the red carpets, we Taylor Swift seen wearing the beautiful dresses from this brand. In the Billboard awards, for example, wore a dress with pink flowers, sequins, with the lucia is spectacular.

Sophia Webster

This brand has unique accessories and different, the love to the pop star. On the red carpet the iHeart Radio Music Awards, we saw a pair of their shoes. Leather, on the back we discover a pair of butterfly wings give a unique touch.

Stella McCartney

The famous designer worked on several occasions with Taylor Swift, whether on red carpets, at concerts, or posing in magazines. We have seen, with all kinds of clothing and accessories of the brand. In fact, in his last tour a couple of tennis neon the company moved.

Raisa Vanessa

To see special occasions we, the singers wear amazing dresses of this designer. For example, in may of this year, when he was a dress purple is inspired by the Victorian era, full of embroidery, lace, and high collar. A dress, the stole, the view of many people.

Loubutin

This brand is distinguished by its red sole shoes. Without a doubt, one of the most exclusive brands in the fashion industry and Taylor Swift frequently. Whether in music videos, on the red carpet or at other events, is frequently observed, portándolos.

