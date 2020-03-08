Why the diet promotes 22 days, Beyoncé may not be as healthy

Copyright for the image

The diet of Beyoncé, can you help him to get in shape, but some doctors do not recommend.

The British Association for nutrition and medicine, the life style, believes that there is a plan for losing weight with the support of the advertising of the us-American singer “could be dangerous”, he said, the institution with the program ” Victoria Derbyshire of the BBC.

So you don’t identify the food, the healthy it will look, but are

The diet consists of eat, during the 22 days by a series of the recipes are based on vegetables to access, after the payment of US$14.

But nutritionist Daniel O’shaughnessy claims that this can generate “malnutrition“.

The personal trainer of singer, Marco Borges, said that the artist “suitable aware about the importance of diet and exercise”.

“I’m hungry”

Diet was originally developed in 2013, but the singer is promoting now under the name of Beyoncé’s Kitchen (The kitchen of Beyoncé), there is the plan that they pursued, as they prepared for their performance for the festival Coachella 2018, which marked his return to the stage after after birth twins.

Last month, a promo video launched on their YouTube channel. This begins with a clip from the movie Homecomingin the climb on a scale and says the weight is “the worst nightmare of all women”.

The video has so far been 1.7 million times.

Beyoncé also says to limit you to reach your goals, to eat”, with no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no milk products, no meat, no fish, no alcohol… and I’m hungry.” They followed the plan during 44 days.

“Vegetarian sandwich”

The diet was developed by the founder 22 Days Nutrition (Diet for 22 days), Borges, whom he called his “friend, coach, physiologist and best-selling author of the New York Times“.

O’shaughnessy, introduced this nutritional value.

For example, one of the recipes a “vegetarian sandwich”, which allegedly said 36 grams, contains protein, but in reality I had only 24 grams, O’shaughnessy.

While another, a green smoothie, contained eight teaspoons of sugar.

Animal products

The NHS recommends that the men consume 2,500 calories per day and the women is 2,000but the diet, which proclaimed Beyoncé offers just 1,400.

“That’s pretty low for each, the user feels tired and exhausted, especially to motivate if, in addition to the sport,” said O’shaughnessy.

“It could be dangerous for a common man to follow without a team of nutritionists and trainers, making it like Beyonce”.

Exclude all animal products with no information about which questions the diet you should be on the person, the diet, such as replacing the intake of vitamin B12, iron or protein, it is also problematic, said O’shaughnessy.

“Easily accessible”

And the celebrities should motivate women to become comfortable with your body.

“Beyoncé to sell a dream, “said O’shaughnessy.

“This is troubling, because several of the followers young, you are easily vulnerable.”

“It is a gateway to the millions of people”.

Beyoncé has not responded to the BBC.

In a statement, Borges said: “Beyoncé wore a combination of a diet based on vegetables and whole grains with daily exercise as part of your discipline and hard work to reach your personal aims, when he was preparing for his performance in the Coachella…”

“You managed to your goals with success and was able to act and 100% of themselves in a show that requires it, as well as”.

The young wife fulfilled his dream, a song to write for Beyoncé

“You will remain aware of how important diet and exercise used as part of a healthy lifestyle and happy.”

“We welcome that and we will take humility, your courage to share with others this experience.”

