With an open mouth! You can see how you Jennifer Lopez in a bikini without Photoshop? The thing changes (and a lot)

07. March 2020

(17:43 CET)

Sometimes the famous, we want a picture of you has nothing to do with the reality and us, we believe. Jennifer Lopez has a great body, but she has overcome in the 50 years and all those who believe that there are no wrinkles or stretch marks incorrectly.

The artists from New York left a few days holiday, after a couple of last months insorportables were in terms of the burden of the work through the film Estataforas of Wall Street, their presence at the award ceremony, your preparation for the show at the Super bowl and the corresponding event.

Above all, Jennifer Lopez had to stop before they went back out into the world to a Paradise beach.

Bikini without photoshop

Jennifer Lopez it ceased to see his point of view, of course, without photoshop or make-up on a beach, where it seemed to be very relaxed. But the paparazzi were lying in wait.

And it seems that the photo has to be delayed, filtered so that JLO outside criticizes in social networks, there’s a “fitness needs to be neglected”.

New project

With batteries, it seems he is nearing the completion of the shooting for the film Marrie Me, what is next to the Colombian singer Maluma and also with Owen Wilson.

The film made its debut at a global level in October and is expected to be a success at the box office on the return of Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedies.