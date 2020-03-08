“Yikes!”. Feet of Jennifer Lopez is scare! Caution on the photo

08. February 2020

(14:38 CET)

Jennifer Lopez of these women, all of them, well even if you may be, when you are ready, this article, you repienses. And is the singer from New York is not exactly perfect.

After 50 years, we can say that Jennifer Lopez is great, but not all of it, his body is currently well over the years.

Singer from new york, has a problem, the fungi on the feet, you destroy the feet. Maybe after he will not want this photo you, give you a massage at the feet of a diva.

The social networks were pretty cruel, and you were able to read some of the comments that showed that he was a “Yikes!” and that you are not the feet for the world. And you have every reason to be.

Between requirements

Moreover, it seems that in the last time in trouble with the law, the defendant in two cases in the last three months.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU(/embed)

The first of them was of the estripper he starred in the film, they self-produced call ‘Estafadoras the Wall Street‘.

The case is that the estripper accused, gave a picture of her that she resembled little of the reality of scenes in which I was high shows, in front of his own daughter. Something she’d denied in the shortest amount of time.

The other requirement seems to be against the Super Bowl and against Shakira and even Jennifer Lopez, because she warned a show that had, as the Complainant, that it is not for all audiences.

In fact, the termination of the divas of the music is due to incitement by pornography, which put the show in the break. To win the arms of Jennifer Lopez, not for the inconvenience.