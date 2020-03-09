Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swap clothes in a funny video

The use of videos Tik Tok more and more prominent, and this time is the turn of Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, fascinates millions of fans with a funny clip.was wins

The famous couple decided to take on the challenge in the fashion on this platform, which consists of dancing together with another person to the rhythms of “Nonstop” by Drake, after replacing the rollers, and even the clothes.

The result was a resounding success, and the video now has more than a million reproductions. In this way, JLo and your fiancée to do it with a challenge of the democratic candidate in the primaries of the Usa, Elizabeth Warren is popular. The policy used your double – “Saturday Night Live”, the comic Kate McKinnon as a couple.