Jennifer Lopez goes to the gym with the an expensive purse from Valentino custom

It is always in the gym, Jennifer Lopez looks fabulous. But to set this time, in addition to a few leggings red and a crop top had the look of a well-toned belly, the star of 50 years, she has brought a luxurious handbag from the Italian fashion Valentino.

On Tuesday morning, the paparazzi the singer and actress were, as he in your exercise routine in Miami, Florida.

The bride-to-be Alex Rodriguez he taught to show a lot of skin, and brought the hair collected in a small bun. Of course, the glamour accompanied them and wore gold plated a pair of earrings, her engagement ring with a huge diamond and a bracelet very special. In the piece of Cartier jewelry, there is a trail of love, in the J+A is read “”.

Photo: Splash News/The Grosby Group

The curves of the JLo always catch glances, but this time, drew chose a lot of attention in the handbag red, to use. And is that it is an accessory part, in its standard version, costs US$2,895.

However, this model Garavani Candystud is even more special, because it is individually set with the legendary nickname the interpreter, in large letters.

Photo: Splash News/The Grosby Group

The expensive bag is made of 100 % leather, has a quilted effect and is decorated with estoperoles gold. Behind the figure, the letters VLTN, of the legendary brand founded by Valentino Garavani.

Another essential part of the outfit of Jennifer Lopez eyewear dark sun, from the collection that you have created, the Australian brand Quay. And as a coronation, and the protagonist of the “Hustlers” used, for example sneakers white The Kooples x Slick Woods, to regulate its costs, is US$325.

Photo: Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Her dress is sensual and revealing, Lopez again make it clear that the hard workout carried out, bark, fruits, and this is a rare defect, to your appointment with the training equipment.

After the effort and sweating, the mother of twins Emme and Max, which recently celebrated your birthday number 12, having fun in front of, left the gym and to the reporters who followed her, it was for lunch.

Watched each time to the artist him smiling.

Photo: Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Only a few days ago, the paparazzi were left to the artist of “Medicine” gym with other outfit user-defined, consisting of a pair of pants, tracksuit, printed with the letter miniature abbreviation of your name, and a sweatshirt with a hood to play with.

This time, the model of the bag, he chose a studded Rockstud Valentino Garavani, was a tone-in-tone green, neon, the cost of the 1,500 us dollars exceeds.

With her also wore one of the popular glasses, personalized with your name and the crystals.



Photo: Backgrid/ The Grosby Group

JLo is a lover of design for the house Valentino. In fact, in the last Film Independent Spirit Awards, held in February, in Santa Monica, California, we could see the actress as she creates a spectacular dress by the Italian company, and is part of the collection Pre-fall 2020, of Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The suit had, with silver inlaid on the topwas good close to the torso, had long sleeves and high neck, and her skirt XL amethyst in a bright purple color, with a belt-metallic.

In this red carpet we saw Jennifer without extensions in the hair, and wearing her mane bob with a straightening perfect. The artist supplemented the outfit with a pair of earrings maxi and a clutch from a high-gloss finish in the colour of fuchsia.

