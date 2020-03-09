Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth to celebrate their anniversary

It was in 2010, at the premiere of The Last Song movie with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth; however, this pair of tórtolos learned a year ago on the set of the filming of and immediately a chemistry that made it, the cinema had.

You see this posting on Instagram 10 year challenge A publication jointly by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) the 13. Jan 2019 10:57 PST

Although like any couple Miley and Liam have moments complicated the orillado to separate for a while, there are currently happily married, and also a pretty solid.

The ex-star of the Disney Channel, and the brother of ‘Thor’, they were married in December 2018 with an intimate ceremony, but although you have not yet fulfilled, in his first year as husband and wife, are celebrating their tenth birthday, to be together.

“Happy anniversary number 10, my love. It is good to see that all of the doubt, since 2009. Some things never change… I Hope you feel for me don’t change”Miley wrote on her Twitter account.

Minutes later he shared in the same social network, are two images that, when recorded, The Last Song.

Since Miley and Liam, their relationship had always been rumors and speculation, but in spite of everything, you have proven that you have a few more pairs, the robust and the representation of Hollywood.