Selena Gomez launches the live video of ‘Feel me’ in their Revival tour

A new video! Selena Gomez surprised more than one of your fans when you publish a live version of their hit ‘Feel me’. It should be remembered that this song was recently featured on YouTube.

The success of the new album of Selena Gomez, Rareis -without a doubt – the best thing that could happen. However, not many of his fans-of him – of the other tracks before the singer as ‘The heart wants what it wants’ and ‘Feel me were’. To order this last simple captured a large amount of heart, and his fans don’t hesitate, the digital version of the hit.

It’s been a month since Sel is the dream of many when publishing the official music video on your YouTube channel was actually, and just got a new surprise. This is a video of the live version of the track, and all of them were crazy.

OH, SELENA GOMEZ PREMIERED A SOULFUL LIVE VERSION OF ‘RARE’!

The clip has more than 2.8 million views and more than 217 thousand to me, along with a large amount of positive reviews for the interpretation of the singer. “I’m very proud of you”, “she’s much too beautiful of God” and “I love it”, were some of the messages he received Gomez in her new video.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_Yro5QeCE(/embed)

WHO SELENA GOMEZ IS?

Selena Gomez is a singer and actress. He began his artistic career at the age of 7 in the series Barney. In 2009, she formed the band Selena Gomez & The Scene, he pulled out three studio albums. She has three solo albums (“Stars Dance’, ‘Revival’ and ‘Rare’). Her hit “Come & Get It” has over 600 million views on YouTube. Is the Queen of Instagram with more than 150 million fans.

