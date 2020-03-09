Shakira was said to be hidden in a relationship, the one with the Mexican actor

The problems between Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué, are apparently stronger than we thought, and some photos of the Colombian kiss reported on the Internet, a mysterious Mexican actor.

This information is not yet confirmed, although it must be emphasized, that the singer shot the music video for the song I Like, the same, the soon to be released, so it might be a scene from her new video.

On Monday, Spanish Newspapers reported that the relationship between the interpreter from the sun, and the star of the football is difficult, so you go, you live on the other side.

Photo: Internet



At the moment, if Shakira decides to go away, in another country together with your children, Pique would for a stay in Spain because his contract with fc Barcelona is regarded.