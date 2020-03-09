So the signature that you dress up Rosalia, Beyoncé, and Rihanna

The end of the week Rosalie I presented his last video clip ‘x You x Me’ in addition to Ozuna. A topic that has become already, was a new success for the singer Catalan, this time also know, the all of the looks chosen on it with styling, the clip.

The interpreter ‘Bad’ appears, with a few jeans the shot higher, with several patches very, very bright combined with a black t-shirt from Prada and a white coat. For a look that has not ceased to be indifferent to their fans, who are interested in the jeans full of personality, which belong to the company Left Hand.













The singer was the last of the famous seduces this American brand that was of Julie Kucharski. The young man from South Carolina decided to do this project is to provide a new life to the garments second-hand with the use of patches, also receives a few unique things that you have captured artists such as Beyoncé, Rihanna or Billie Eilish and models like Kendall Jenner.





The secret of the company, with more than 49.600 followers on Instagram, it is your grunge aesthetics its luster had time in the 90-ies and was now back with force. Some pieces of DIY (Do it yourself) will result in a new air-and vintage clothing, the suits, especially the denim and training.









The key to this touch noventero are patches. The designer bet some of the designs are with different drawings, in fact, it is no patch, a detail that helps to convert, in a single piece of clothing to give away. In addition to Kucharski used various esprais with eye-catching colors, drawings on sweatshirts, shorts, style, sporty, as, for example, Tweety, Betty Boop, or the famous clown of mcdonald’s.













The article in the Left Hand WHICH have a price of between 30 and 400 us dollars. Customers also have the option to purchase the patch and put it in the piece of clothing or an add-in to your taste.



















