“The only way we can work together to improve this world”: Rihanna talks about the future

Rihanna makes a call to the union. When you receive a recognition of National Association for the advancement of people of colorhis used the acceptance speech to send a message, and unity in the world. Started your words with gratitude “the people who dedicated their life and efforts to support people in color”he stressed.

A Givenchy Couture purple and jewelry by Chopard wearing, Rihanna received this award for “special achievement and service to the public excellent”,, thanks to the work she has done, since he founded the organization, the Clara Lionel 2012. With this NGO, the interpreter, “Umbrella” has helped Fund programmes for the education and response to emergencies.

So, in the speech learning showed greater than Clara has left Lionel. “We can only improve this world. We can not be divided; I can’t stress this enough”he mentioned the singer, 32 years old. “The “, if your problem is, then it’s not my thing”. This is the problem of women. This is the problem of people of color. This is the problem of people in poverty,” he continued in his urgent message about the future.

Among the audience had a lot of girl power with personalities such as Lizzo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monáe.

Rihanna has now had his success in the music is a form of assistance, and as a result, is a voice for important causes. In addition to his Foundation, speaking on a pro-activist than Colin Kaepernick —also refused, the Half-Time of the Super Bowl in a sign of protest— the brutality of the authorities against the people of color show.

In each of its projects, with its brands, beauty, lingerie, and underwear that makes a statement. A message of inclusion for women and more body types, fur, beauty, that you had not seen in the industry. Rihanna believes in a future where we challenge the people that surround us, become allies in this fight for human rights.

“How many of us have been in this room, partner, colleague, friend, with people of other races, genders, religions? You show your hands,” he said. “Well, what bread want to be with you, isn’t it? What do you like? Then it is also your problem.”