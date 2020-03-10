14-year-old athlete Fortnite another victim swatingu

Swating is not a new phenomenon. It is here only to call the police or the intelligence services, usually in someone’s house. Lately, swating becoming more common, especially thanks to the great popularity of the star platforms on the network, such as Twitch. Even swating, however, is not new. Its origins are traced back even in the 70s, and in 2013, was popular with the security forces in the houses of celebrities. Six years ago, victims of the waves swatingu Pali, and in particular: Miley Cyrus, Tom Cruise, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg.

But lately, often with unexpected visits of the police streamerzy have to cope with. Hard to be surprised. The people perform Live broadcasts from your own apartment. A visit to the police or the secret services, that’s a great joke, and the opportunity to warm up for the transmission. So, probably the caller in the case of the police thinking, not realizing, as this can have serious consequences.

This time, fortunately, nothing happened. Home 14-year-old player Fortnite Cody “Clixa” Konrad-26. October, there was a knock on the police. The young athlete was just during the meeting of Fortnite in the context of the Championship Series. During the game, Clix, suddenly, only to be told that the police came to him, and he needs to get out.

Unfortunately, this is another case where someone calls the police, by Fortnite, the address of the player. Soon after the victory in Fortnite World Cup 16-year-old Kyle “Bugha” greed village also traveled to the police during the transfer. In this case, the anxiety ended just in a Moment.

Not always it is possible to solve such situations in a stress free manner. In September, the verdict against two young people who have called two years ago, the squad of the secret services, and explore the Online players of Call of Duty, you fight was. Unfortunately, you have a wrong address given, whereby the life lost, the father of two children, had the dispute not in a relationship. One of the perpetrators was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The second in the prison lasts for 15 months.