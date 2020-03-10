After four years of waiting, Selena Gomez new hard drive announced | music

Televisa Digital

The Americans is back on the stage then take a break from his career as a

The wait has come to an end.

Selena Gomez

finally, the album starts with their third Studio after four years of virtually non-existent, the music scene.

It was released through a video, in social networks that the interpreter of the 27-year-old announced her new album. “This is my diary of the last few years and I can’t wait to hear it,” he wrote.

Although not confirmed, that the title of the material, art, and tracklist, the singer, said that the data carrier available in physical form [digital and the 10. august 2020.

Advertising

The album comes after a long fight against lupus, a kidney transplant, depression, anxiety, and disappearance of the scenarios; as well as drama with your exnovio, Justin Bieber.

To anticipate, the market introduction, Selena Gomez had moved out “Lots of You To Love Me” the song went to the number from the list Hot 100 of the Billboard charts and opened her heart about her break Bieber.

The last plate that was dragged to the interpreter “Revival” in the year of 2015, with songs like “Kill’ Em With Kindness”, “Hands to Myself”, “Sober” or “Good For You”; he also made several collaborations, such as “Wolves” with Marshmello.