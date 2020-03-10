artists that triumphed, according to their step-for-competitions

Although the participation in competitions as a talent Operation Triumph or You Yes the vouchers it is a good opportunity to gain visibility, and win audiences, not artists, not always easy. There is a long list of interpreters who have not achieved fame after their passage through these kind of tv programs. Also, the actual Beyoncé.

Rosalie

Rosalia Vila Tobella, better known as Rosalie, became famous, after you see how the light is Bad, the first single from his second studio album. Her work has received two Grammy awards, the artist, in the Spanish singer with more awards from the Academia Latina for art and science of recording from a single workstation.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfG75fI1dC4(/embed)

But before Rosalia put Spain on the map of the musical landscape, this was the program in 2008 with the tv You Yes the vouchersalthough the jury is selected.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is a singer, dancer, composer, actress, fashion designer, businesswoman and an American programmer. In 1997 he signed a contract with Jive Records and two years later moved their debut album ” …Baby One More Time was on the hard drive with more sales and a solo teenager.

Five years before Britney Spears was interpreted on the crest of the wave, the artist introduced himself as a candidate in the tv show “Star Search”, Love Can Built a Bridge, the competition, which they lost.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber won international recognition after the publication of Babythe single from their first Studio album, My World.

Before Youtube catapultara was the fame of this boy, The Justin Bieber 12 years old on a ocncurso local singing in Stratford, where he interprets in the second position after the subject So Sick Ne-yo.

Ruth Lorenzo

Ruth Lorenzo is a singer, known in the music scene by his step, by the competition of the British The X Factor in 2008, and to the representative of Spain in the Eurovision song contest took place in Copenhagen in 2014.

In 2008, he took part in the casting for the fifth edition of “The X Factor”. In spite of the deleted two of the galas to the end was explained to the jury that his last performance of the program “Always”, was the best interpretation of the output.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé took advantage of the pause that he made his girl band Destiny’s Child, take her first solo exhibition, Dangerously in Love. This album was awarded with five Grammys, the singer on the crest of a wave that has not yet dropped out.

In 1990, the us and in the he a rap song in the competition, Americans in search of a star. Not to win, despite, Mathew Knowles, father of Beyonce, quit his job to convert your daughter to be a star.