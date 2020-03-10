Attention! Jennifer Lopez drives to act with a mini-skirt and you will see this!

22. February 2020

(11:13 CET)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira won in the Super Bowl. The finale of the american football with the air more latino. Although some of the criticized, most of the people ovacionaron its performance. In fact, the videos are with the millions of reproductions, and you continue to discuss a lot in social networks.

It is almost three weeks already, but thanks to the application of Tik Tokto talk about their songs and their dances much. First, Shakira was who threw the challenge of their famous Champeta. The boy is gone, post some videos of your followers in your account of Instagram. Now Jennifer Lopez who created her was to challenge her. To imitate you atreverías your steps in the night from the Hard Rock stage?

Many followers of the diva from the Bronx, you have already tried, and some, it is not bad. There are a lot of surprises. Jlo impressed little. What has Jennifer Lopez is not at all easy. All of this, you must that you always look very closely and have been around for 50 years, but nobody moves there.

The challenge of Jennifer Lopez is JLoTikTokChallenge. The application the mode consists of videos from 15 seconds, generally of music, even if there are many users who make jokes or viral challenges, something dangerous. The challenge Jennifer Lopez to imitate are one of his dance steps in the Super Bowl. The song begins in this moment My people To accompany J. Balvin, the breaks in the scene of JLo in her interpretation. The theme mixes with the song that pulled the singer more than 20 years ago Love don ‘ t cost a thing.

“Twitter: 25 seconds, dance and clothes perfectly. In fact: 3 weeks, tomas endless, and to me the cries of my husband, to convey, to late to each of our appointments, until I had the perfect image came. I hope that JLo approve it,” wrote the girl in your message. Well, this time Jennifer Lopez has not suffered, no carelessness.