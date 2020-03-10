¡Broke records! Taylor Swift turned to position yourself as the artist with the highest sales

Taylor Swift there is another artist is looking for on social networks and streaming platforms. Your music has made, gained a great fame and wealth.

Not in vain American singer won first place in the list of sales worldwide in the year 2014.

And six years later, the history of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) is repeated, announced that Taylor was the artist who sold more records in the year 2019.

In august of last year, the artists from 30 years ago on the market the album the Lover appeared, making his debut in the first position, in more than a dozen countries. Wow!

Therefore, the CEO of IFPI, Frances Moore, is refers to the ex Harry Styles as a clear example of a real star in the world

According to Moore, the secret of the artist of Blank Space is to grow that, she continues, and a connection with their fans developed at the same time, as an artist. And how right the has!

On the classification of the IFPI, of the is under the direction Taylor Swift, you could see that other artists, such as Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Queen, and even The Beatles.