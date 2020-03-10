Charlie Puth has not hesitated to reveal the name of the new single by Katy Perry

The fans of Katy Perry called for screams new music, the artist, and I granted wishes. Recently it became known that the interpreter ‘Fireworks’ was a new song in collaboration with her friend Taylor Swift. Apparently, since the artist reconciliaron after a number of years enemies, now they are again inseparable.

The last news about new music from the Queens of pop international, Charlie Puth, and best of all, the singer is asked to note the details of the new song of Katy without it, by mistake.

A few days ago, the artist has a live account Instagram, where some questions from fans answered. Charlie felt confused when reading a question from a fan, where allegedly asked, ‘SmallTalk’, the new single by Katy Perry. Then, the artist, answered the trust the following: “what do you mean, that you making Small Talk? What? How do you know? Jesus… what are you secrets can keep today? It is unbelievable?”, to know, without important detail, to reveal the just the hard drive, the fiancee of Orlando Bloom.

Charlie Puth, has confirmed the existence of “Small Talk” – the alleged new single by Katy Perry produced by Charlie is expected to be released on 9.August. “In the sense that knowledge about Small Talk, Huh? How is that, you know?” pic.twitter.com/GOAbS4LDI0 — Katy Perry Mexico 🇲🇽 (@perry_mexico) 30. July 2019

So, Charlie Puth, a topic called ‘SmallTalk’, allegedly the new single from Katy is ended with the confirmation of the existence, and is produced by the artist. In addition, the single, the light, the 9 is probably. august. A message received by their fans, than water. may. Are you ready for something new from Katy Perry?