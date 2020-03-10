+







At the TOP YOU HAVE the stomach, the MOST ENVIED OF the MOMENT, it WAS ONE of the STARS of the EVENT in BRAZIL FASHION IN belo horizonte (photo: Agência photo site) At the TOP YOU HAVE the stomach, the MOST ENVIED OF the MOMENT, it WAS ONE of the STARS of the EVENT in BRAZIL FASHION IN belo horizonte (photo: Agência photo site)

“I think everyone has a hobby, mine works“: this is how they spirit, But enough to be a good possibility. At the top, the owner of the abdomen, the most envied of the moment, not a day goes by without Training, and ensures that it is a satisfactory result it is necessary, in order to maintain discipline, for a time, a considerably long time.

“I’m a person, not my body, and not only for my health, I love working, and to consider the matter,” she said in an interview with Marie Claire, during the event, Brazilian fashion, which is organized by Senai CETIQT, in the city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. To renounce the pleasure of working with a nutritionist and a personal trainer. “I have my own training“he said.

learn more

To this end, it founded, what were trying to achieve the goals, with the routine of fitness. “First of all, I’ve accepted that I’m a naturally skinny body. Then I thought about how I was a skinny could be healthy, curvy, lined interior“said the is our cover girl for the September. From then on, he read incessantly about the work-outs and healthy diet is the only one to do what it says on the level. To create the insights combines taught in a way self, your workout routine.

“Malhei for the next three months to see the results. After that, I took the not working, and I swelled too much, not to me, you have set up. He gave supercerto. I was able to assemble a training run for me. Now, I have twelve of the fifteen different series that I follow in my day. I had a long, never againit, ” said Elizabeth.

REGARDLESS OF THE PRACTICE OF FASHION

Ballet, fitness, crossfit and functional… None of the new rules has gained the top, they would prefer to follow a religion of their own agenda. “I think that the people, if you don ‘ T take long for the fashion industry. It just can’t. You go and you take to learn a class with your friends is one thing. But you have to keep your focus, you’ll be able to as well, and you take notice of the time, the results, “he said. According to her, if you dedicate to a new sport each week, it also makes it more difficult is the process of identifying practice that works with every body type and needs. “To establish the continuity that is the norm.“

All in all, it took me a year to their place on the body you have today. “I tried all the exercises, all the more difficult. If you go to a personal, he began his education all over. I didn’t want to do such a simple thing. For me, the one that motivates you is the challenge. The fact that I order the same thing, I was in there to. I took the photo, he wrote, “it was a view of the same,” she said.

learn more

All of the learning that was built into a folder full of notes that it holds for any trip, not from the clock. “Last week, I’m in another country, but it has a gym in the vicinity, I know what I’ll do. Within a week, I’m not going to a place on the gym, now I know what pilates will exercises I practice in my hotel room,” he says. “Well, then, always when I travel with my mini-bosu (half a ball bounce), it inflo-where, a ball, a caneleira and a rubber band. Oh, and protein, all the time. As I have an hour of free time, and I’m not going to work in the position to be, sitting for the first time in the work, and eat it all. So, I take a shake of whey protein. I’m going to work, and I make my own food later.“

And sure, the belly-blow, and supersarada, it is directly on the big you do all of the exercises with your abdomen pulled together. “Become the norm. Or to let it repair as if I do, I do it, or not. It is in the muscle memory”do,” she says.





It TOOK A YEAR to ARRIVE at the TOP, the BODY YOU HAVE TODAY (photo reproduction in Instagram) It TOOK A YEAR to ARRIVE at the TOP, the BODY YOU HAVE TODAY (photo reproduction in Instagram)

PERSONAL TRAINER, GIRLFRIENDS

The focus on the personal, from friends Whenever possible, the spirit of you in a line, and corrects an error, or a different, you do in the gym. The correct posture, and lead you, by the way, is the attitude she takes with some of his colleagues in the Academy. “If I see that someone is an exercise incorrectly, and I stop working, and I’ll be there. I can’t get it from me…. I’m going to say, ‘I’m sorry, you make me sick?” You are a beautiful, wonderful, but we can improve on this move? Do you want to do with it?’. Then, when you do a sit-up, and I say, ‘Hey, sure, that pesinho here. You lift the ball, you will feel to go better about the situation in‘” he said

The practice has become so prevalent that the mind exclude the possibility of a project in which I teach, to develop other people, like. You can open a fitness center? Maybe.” “I’m ready. I’m just trying to my calendar in a day-to-day because of the contract, and the weeks-of-date. It is a very baby for me will do, I’m going to want to spend a lot of time to do it, it’s not 100% the same. I don’t do anything by halves. I don’t what it can be know. My desire is to build an Academy, because I want to work and show people how to do the“said Iza.

FOOD OK, BUT NOT A LOT OF RULES

In the context of physical activity, the top also followed a healthier diet from Monday to Friday. Pantry gluten -, lactose-and salt-if you are away from home. But if you are on the road and at the end of the week, you are not deprived of anything, and leads a normal life. “I eat everything I want. It is only when I’m home, I try to make a few changes. I don’t have bread to eat, for example. As a gluten-free food. To drink however, when I go to coffee in the morning outside, like a loaf of bread normal“he says.

According to her, the secret is in the re-education of food and not the food. “That’s the reason why I I try to encourage people, a little of addiction for the project in the summer. It is a question of lifestyle, and long-term“, he explains.

learn more

You’ve tapped into the beauty of Everything today? Every day she has a new review for the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.