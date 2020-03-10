Elections in 2019: explore the boards of directors elected, the Regional Council of pharmacy

The Regional Council of pharmacy (CRF’s), a legal Person of public law with administrative and financial autonomy, and is so designed that the faithful observance of the principles of ethics, in the course of the class of those who work in the pharmaceutical activities in the areas of their jurisdiction.

These are the tasks of the Regional Boards of Pharmacy

– To defend the work and answer questions in relation to the competence of professional pharmacists;

– To ensure, in their respective areas of competence, and that the activity of the pharmaceutical is allowed by one skilled in the art the law;

Again, the pharmacist produced by a registration for the exercise of the legal profession;

– Keep a record of the location of the performance of the medicines on the market for the work

The members of the management Board by the Board of Directors, the President, the Vice-President, Secretary General and Treasurer of(a), with a mandate, the published twice a year.

Check it out below, the Directors are elected for a two-2020/2021:

FRC-CA

The Second Time, Let’s Go!

The President Said He Was Italian, Braz

Senior Vice President at Luana Cristina Esteves of the city

The Secretary-General, It Fugihara

Treasurer – Clayton Alves is worth It

FRC-AL

A commitment to and appreciation

President – Robert Andersson Firmiano Nicácio

The Vice-President, Mr. Alexandre Correia dos Santos

The Secretary-General Is To Strengthen Daniel Silva

Treasurer – Lizete Gomes Carvalho Vitorino Daughter

FORMAT-AT THE

For The Pharmacist, For More Achievements

The President – Jardel Araujo da Silva

Senior Vice President At Luana, Kelly Lima Santana

The Secretary-General – Ism Muroya Guimarães

Treasurer – Lithuania, Mustafa, Paes de Almeida

THE CRF-AP

Development Of The Pharmaceutical

President John Smith, Lima,

Vice-President – Douglas school of the coast

The Secretary-General: Odair Pereira Monteiro

Treasurer – Andrea, Karla Lacerda Leitão

THE CRF-BA.

To strengthen and promote

President Alan Oliveira-View

Vice-President Angela Maria de Carvalho Pontes

The Secretary-General Cleuber Franco Sources

Treasurer – Mario Martinelli Junior

FRC-E

Professional experience

The President Josémario Pedro da Silva

Senior Vice President – Arlândia Cristina Lima Nobre de Morais

The Secretary-General, Gláucio Barros Saldanha,

Treasurer, Vânia de Matos Cordeiro

THE CRF-DF

The President Gilcilene Mary, The Saints, El-Chaer

The Vice-President Humberto De Oliveira Lopes

Secretary-General, Great Autonomy Donisete Martins

Treasurer – Elaine Faria, Morelo

THE CRF-S

The new Generation in action

The President, Luiz Carlos Cavalcanti

Vice-President – Mr. Gustavo Martinelli Bergamaschi

The Secretary-General – Denise de Almeida, Martins de Oliveira

Treasurer – Leanne Rodrigues Passos

THE CRF-GO

I Love The Pharmacy

The President – the city and the Bay de Oliveira Alencar

The Vice-President, Luciana Calil for His school

The Secretary-General, Daniel, Jesus and Paula

Treasurer – Leanne Many of the Ázara

FORMAT IT FOR ME

The Crf for all

The President Gizelli Santos Lourenco Coutinho

Senior Vice President – Marbenha of Windson De Silva, Linko

The Secretary-General, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Ramos

Treasurer – Elizangela Araujo-Pestana Rio

CRF (MG)

The Crf is on Your side

The President – Junia market of the year

Vice-President – Marcia Cristina de Oliveira, Alfenas

The Secretary-General: Leandro Catarina Leal

Treasurer – Christian, Francisco de Matos

FORMAT-MS

Pharmacists Are Us – Format, Strong

The President Calculated Shinzato

Vice-President Wallace Finotti, Jun

The Secretary-General Wrote to Vicente de Paula

Treasurer trowel Karen’s light Slavec

CRF-MT

Integration Of The Pharmaceutical

– President thomas Jefferson to William de Oliveira

Senior Vice President, Donata Mr Paulino Silva And Brandao,

The Secretary-General, Diego Geraldino

Treasurer, – John, Paul, Martins, Viana Do Castelo

CRF, PA

I’m a+, and the Integration and further development

President – Daniel Jackson, The Pine Coast

Senior Vice President – Cinthya Francinete Pereira Pires

The Secretary-General, Marcelo, Brazil on the African

Treasurer – Deick Rodrigues Quaresma Perform

THE CRF-BP

Commitment to, and compliance with, The pharmacists, the SC

The President is Pushing the star Gadelha de Queiroga

Executive Vice President – Moab, Oliveira, Domingos

The Secretary-General – Keynote: Fernanda De Almeida Figueiredo

Treasurer – Jose Ricardo da Silva

FRC-EP

Together With The Pharmaceutical

President – Aldo César Passilongo da Silva

Senior Vice President – Aexalgina of the law day Rock

The Secretary-General in Everton Guedes de Brito

Treasurer – Mr. Ricardo Eugenio de Olveira Cabral

THE CRF-PI

States, It Is Still Possible +

President Luiz Jose de Oliveira Junior

Vice-President – The Ikarus Tyêgo Nogueira Araujo

The Secretary-General Raulino Firmino Ferreira

Treasurer – Joseana Martins Soares And Rodrigues-Martin

CRF-PR, BRAZIL.

Overcoming

President – Miriam Ramos, Fiorentin

Vice-President Márcio Augusto Antoniassi

The Secretary-General, Nadia Maria Celuppi Bach

Treasurer – Fábio de Brito Moreira.

CRF-RJ, BRAZIL

President – Tania Maria Mouco

Vice-President – Henry, Maria, Carlos, France

The Secretary-General: Mr Ricardo Lahora Smith

Treasurer – Carla In a school, and Coura

CRF-RJ

United, By Profession

President – Sales, as a volunteer effort

Vice-President – Maria Celia Ribeiro Dantas de Aguiar

The Secretary-General: Luiz Humberto Fagundes Junior

Treasurer Joselito Rangel da Silva Filho

FORMAT WAR

100% Innovation

President, Root, and Ferraz de Lima

Vice-President – Junior Moreira de Lima

The Secretary of the General Assembly Roberta de Oliveira Villegas

Treasurer Abishag Pereira, His

FRC-RR

In The work, you Can’t Stop

President Adonis ‘ s Chan

The Vice-President, Paulo Tamashiro Child

The Secretary-General, Karen, Félix de Oliveira Crispim

Treasurer – Hilde nice de Araujo Sousa

THE CRF-RS)

Together We Are More!!!

President – Silvana Vargas Furquim

The Vice-President, While Piero Bortolini

The Secretary-General, Anai Belleza

Treasurer – The Raupp

THE CRF-SC

Recovery Pharmaceuticals, More For The Professional

The President, Marco Aurelio Thiesen Koerich

The Vice-President Of The Floriani Noldin

The Secretary-General of the family Laurentino Guimarães

Treasurer – Charles Nyander Theiss

FRC-SE

Back On The Road

President – Mark Cardoso And Rivers

Vice-President – Carlos Eduardo de Araujo de Oliveira

The Secretary-General Elisdete Mary, the saints, Jesus,

Treasurer – Larissa Carvalho Feitosa

CRF-SP

We are all in the Pharmaceutical

President – Mark Machado

The Vice-President, Marcelo, Also You Can Get

The Secretary-General, Mrs Canet

Treasurer – Danyelle Cristine Navy

FORMAT -TO –

Change, trust and Believe

The President – Maykon Jhuly Martins de Paiva nearby cities and villages

Vice-President Karin Anne-Margaridi Gill

The Secretary-General Adriana Maria Pereira de Abreu Andrade

Treasurer – Marcia Rejane Juwer

Note: you take the plates, you need to have a minimum of 3 regional members of the Council, the members of the board of directors, in the event that the minimum is not reached, will be chosen by the panel to accept the office.