Elections in 2019: explore the boards of directors elected, the Regional Council of pharmacy

The Regional Council of pharmacy (CRF’s), a legal Person of public law with administrative and financial autonomy, and is so designed that the faithful observance of the principles of ethics, in the course of the class of those who work in the pharmaceutical activities in the areas of their jurisdiction.
These are the tasks of the Regional Boards of Pharmacy
– To defend the work and answer questions in relation to the competence of professional pharmacists;
– To ensure, in their respective areas of competence, and that the activity of the pharmaceutical is allowed by one skilled in the art the law;
Again, the pharmacist produced by a registration for the exercise of the legal profession;
– Keep a record of the location of the performance of the medicines on the market for the work
The members of the management Board by the Board of Directors, the President, the Vice-President, Secretary General and Treasurer of(a), with a mandate, the published twice a year.
Check it out below, the Directors are elected for a two-2020/2021:
FRC-CA
The Second Time, Let’s Go!
The President Said He Was Italian, Braz
Senior Vice President at Luana Cristina Esteves of the city
The Secretary-General, It Fugihara
Treasurer – Clayton Alves is worth It
FRC-AL
A commitment to and appreciation
President – Robert Andersson Firmiano Nicácio
The Vice-President, Mr. Alexandre Correia dos Santos
The Secretary-General Is To Strengthen Daniel Silva
Treasurer – Lizete Gomes Carvalho Vitorino Daughter
FORMAT-AT THE
For The Pharmacist, For More Achievements
The President – Jardel Araujo da Silva
Senior Vice President At Luana, Kelly Lima Santana
The Secretary-General – Ism Muroya Guimarães
Treasurer – Lithuania, Mustafa, Paes de Almeida
THE CRF-AP
Development Of The Pharmaceutical
President John Smith, Lima,
Vice-President – Douglas school of the coast
The Secretary-General: Odair Pereira Monteiro
Treasurer – Andrea, Karla Lacerda Leitão
THE CRF-BA.
To strengthen and promote
President Alan Oliveira-View
Vice-President Angela Maria de Carvalho Pontes
The Secretary-General Cleuber Franco Sources
Treasurer – Mario Martinelli Junior
FRC-E
Professional experience
The President Josémario Pedro da Silva
Senior Vice President – Arlândia Cristina Lima Nobre de Morais
The Secretary-General, Gláucio Barros Saldanha,
Treasurer, Vânia de Matos Cordeiro
THE CRF-DF
The President Gilcilene Mary, The Saints, El-Chaer
The Vice-President Humberto De Oliveira Lopes
Secretary-General, Great Autonomy Donisete Martins
Treasurer – Elaine Faria, Morelo
THE CRF-S
The new Generation in action
The President, Luiz Carlos Cavalcanti
Vice-President – Mr. Gustavo Martinelli Bergamaschi
The Secretary-General – Denise de Almeida, Martins de Oliveira
Treasurer – Leanne Rodrigues Passos
THE CRF-GO
I Love The Pharmacy
The President – the city and the Bay de Oliveira Alencar
The Vice-President, Luciana Calil for His school
The Secretary-General, Daniel, Jesus and Paula
Treasurer – Leanne Many of the Ázara
FORMAT IT FOR ME
The Crf for all
The President Gizelli Santos Lourenco Coutinho
Senior Vice President – Marbenha of Windson De Silva, Linko
The Secretary-General, Luiz Fernando Ferreira Ramos
Treasurer – Elizangela Araujo-Pestana Rio
CRF (MG)
The Crf is on Your side
The President – Junia market of the year
Vice-President – Marcia Cristina de Oliveira, Alfenas
The Secretary-General: Leandro Catarina Leal
Treasurer – Christian, Francisco de Matos
FORMAT-MS
Pharmacists Are Us – Format, Strong
The President Calculated Shinzato
Vice-President Wallace Finotti, Jun
The Secretary-General Wrote to Vicente de Paula
Treasurer trowel Karen’s light Slavec
CRF-MT
Integration Of The Pharmaceutical
– President thomas Jefferson to William de Oliveira
Senior Vice President, Donata Mr Paulino Silva And Brandao,
The Secretary-General, Diego Geraldino
Treasurer, – John, Paul, Martins, Viana Do Castelo
CRF, PA
I’m a+, and the Integration and further development
President – Daniel Jackson, The Pine Coast
Senior Vice President – Cinthya Francinete Pereira Pires
The Secretary-General, Marcelo, Brazil on the African
Treasurer – Deick Rodrigues Quaresma Perform
THE CRF-BP
Commitment to, and compliance with, The pharmacists, the SC
The President is Pushing the star Gadelha de Queiroga
Executive Vice President – Moab, Oliveira, Domingos
The Secretary-General – Keynote: Fernanda De Almeida Figueiredo
Treasurer – Jose Ricardo da Silva
FRC-EP
Together With The Pharmaceutical
President – Aldo César Passilongo da Silva
Senior Vice President – Aexalgina of the law day Rock
The Secretary-General in Everton Guedes de Brito
Treasurer – Mr. Ricardo Eugenio de Olveira Cabral
THE CRF-PI
States, It Is Still Possible +
President Luiz Jose de Oliveira Junior
Vice-President – The Ikarus Tyêgo Nogueira Araujo
The Secretary-General Raulino Firmino Ferreira
Treasurer – Joseana Martins Soares And Rodrigues-Martin
CRF-PR, BRAZIL.
Overcoming
President – Miriam Ramos, Fiorentin
Vice-President Márcio Augusto Antoniassi
The Secretary-General, Nadia Maria Celuppi Bach
Treasurer – Fábio de Brito Moreira.
CRF-RJ, BRAZIL
President – Tania Maria Mouco
Vice-President – Henry, Maria, Carlos, France
The Secretary-General: Mr Ricardo Lahora Smith
Treasurer – Carla In a school, and Coura
CRF-RJ
United, By Profession
President – Sales, as a volunteer effort
Vice-President – Maria Celia Ribeiro Dantas de Aguiar
The Secretary-General: Luiz Humberto Fagundes Junior
Treasurer Joselito Rangel da Silva Filho
FORMAT WAR
100% Innovation
President, Root, and Ferraz de Lima
Vice-President – Junior Moreira de Lima
The Secretary of the General Assembly Roberta de Oliveira Villegas
Treasurer Abishag Pereira, His
FRC-RR
In The work, you Can’t Stop
President Adonis ‘ s Chan
The Vice-President, Paulo Tamashiro Child
The Secretary-General, Karen, Félix de Oliveira Crispim
Treasurer – Hilde nice de Araujo Sousa
THE CRF-RS)
Together We Are More!!!
President – Silvana Vargas Furquim
The Vice-President, While Piero Bortolini
The Secretary-General, Anai Belleza
Treasurer – The Raupp
THE CRF-SC
Recovery Pharmaceuticals, More For The Professional
The President, Marco Aurelio Thiesen Koerich
The Vice-President Of The Floriani Noldin
The Secretary-General of the family Laurentino Guimarães
Treasurer – Charles Nyander Theiss
FRC-SE
Back On The Road
President – Mark Cardoso And Rivers
Vice-President – Carlos Eduardo de Araujo de Oliveira
The Secretary-General Elisdete Mary, the saints, Jesus,
Treasurer – Larissa Carvalho Feitosa
CRF-SP
We are all in the Pharmaceutical
President – Mark Machado
The Vice-President, Marcelo, Also You Can Get
The Secretary-General, Mrs Canet
Treasurer – Danyelle Cristine Navy
FORMAT -TO –
Change, trust and Believe
The President – Maykon Jhuly Martins de Paiva nearby cities and villages
Vice-President Karin Anne-Margaridi Gill
The Secretary-General Adriana Maria Pereira de Abreu Andrade
Treasurer – Marcia Rejane Juwer
Also read: Learn more about the Directors of the Federal elections to the CF in the elections of 2019
Note: you take the plates, you need to have a minimum of 3 regional members of the Council, the members of the board of directors, in the event that the minimum is not reached, will be chosen by the panel to accept the office.