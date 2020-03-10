Geisy Arruda, stirs up the fans with a sweetheart neckline and a massive tan line from her bikini

Geisy Arruda lived post-clicks, which are sexy, on social media and let your followers in a trance. Last Monday (9/3), Geisy went back to the make-a-photo-of-a-neck is really generous and a tan line present.

“Look at the cleavage, what a shame,” said one of the followers. Very hot, great,” said the other. “The little mark, congratulations,” wrote another.

To see this photo on Instagram 🍷👀 A publication of the joint Geisy Arruda (@geisy_arruda) in the 9. Mar, by 2020, 5:42 pm PDT

The beginning of this month, Geisy, he published cutting a selfie with a swimsuit, showing a tan line from a tan and with her tongue all over the outside. “Painfully beautiful,” wrote another supporter of the model. The image gained more than 60-thousand likes.