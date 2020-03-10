Geisy Arruda, teaches a tip-to win flawless in the picture of your crush

Geisy Arruda is a reference when it comes to sexiness. A few days ago, the model posted a picture, mind-blowing, which served as the inspiration for many women.

In the image, and Geisy, appears to wear red lingerie with a close-up on Breasts, and holding a glass of wine.

“I’ll take a picture and send it to your eye. You are stunning,” wrote one follower, the promised and followed it to the letter.

Last Wednesday (20), the fan is displayed on the screen, the picture is similar, and the result is praise for his partner.

“This is not sexy, and the women, and the wines to perfection,” said Geisy.

Today, the cat is also the preparation for the publication of the book is ” The Lust of revenge, which brings together the eleven tales of love and an essay brings, sensual, and unique.