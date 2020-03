28 Feb 2020 / 06:03 PM

/



Daniela Andrade is a talented honduras, Canada, inspired by the roots and create beautiful music that transcends you.

Daniela Andrade, a talented singer from honduras, a canadian, has managed more than 10 million hits on their cover of Hips don ‘ t lie, the song of the Colombian superstar Shakira, he also appears in the video. /