In September, the yellow, Paula Fernandes speaks about his battle with depression: “at the age of 18 years, I thought I would have a heart attack”

In an interview with “Gshow” Paula Fernandes) opened the game on a deep. The 35-year-old at the time, said the singer, about the disease, and stressed the importance of the diagnosis in September, Yellow for suicide prevention. “It was the worst phase of my life, but it is the positive part of it is probably my self-consciousness. I began to look at life in a different way, and to understand what she really wanted from her. I have started, me, you, I am today to that time. It’s pretty much like breaking up a home, it is ready. It is much more difficult than to build a house from scratch,” said the singer.

To see this photo on Instagram Many people, September is the month of spring. But this time, I want to see that Brazil is much more floral. It only needs of a particular flower, the sunflower. And you have a reason, the most important thing is: the flower is strong, and that the search in the sun all day, it is the symbol of the campaign In the direction of the Living”, which is designed to prevent suicide. This is a very serious problem in adolescents in Brazil, and is well connected with major depression. For this reason, I made a video to tell you my story with the disease and to inspire them to overcome and more people are prejudice and to seek help. Because, when we speak of #DepressãoSemTabu, the whole world is #NaDireçãodaVida. If you don’t think that my testimony someone could help, share it on your page with the help of the hashtags of a campaign, the Symbol of the 🌻, and the link to the site depressaosemtabu.com.br, There is a lot of information on this topic and tips on how to help you, a friend or a family member. Take the time to send a sunflower, the life of your friends by you in your post. Let us do this together? (And it is now flat!) #DepressãoSemTabu #NaDireçãodaVida 🌻 @cvvoficial @abrata_sp A publication of the shared-Paula Fernandes (@Paula Fernandes) in the 5. September, 2019 at 8:10 PM PDT

The age of 18 years, Paula Fernandes, realized that something serious was happening, the with your health. Loss of appetite, hair loss, insomnia, and heart arrhythmia are just a few of the symptoms, identified the singer at the time. “It was a very difficult time, because we know what’s going on. I thought it was a heart attack, I went to the doctor, and it would not be a problem of the heart. I found out that he was actually depressed much of the time. Don’t want to accept the treatment, and this is the first thing to accept is that a person with depression it needs to; that you have to treat,” says Jennifer.

Paula Fernandes, said: “I Was only 18 years old at the time, and I thought to myself, ‘I’m young, smart, and have so many skills… So what is it that you have it?’. And I found out that the children, young people and older people with depression. And at the root of the problem is the same. Sometimes it is an overactive and happy, and have depression. So, it has nothing to do with the blue directly,” he said.

After you get a handle on the depression, and Paula has discovery through a process of self -. The artist focuses on the study and dropped out of the profession. A job offer at a upholstery shop did it to Paula, a review of the previous decision. Even sick, she decided to return to the University in the world. At that time, the fee for the Paula a touch of between$ 40 and$ 100.

“I thought it would turn around in the Desk, and began to send her CV to a lot of space. I remember the first job that came to me from a shop in the lounge. Did the math on my fingers, and I’ve decided not to accept. I got back in the ring, but he was still depressed much of the time. I worked from Monday to Sunday, and I was going to pay$ 40 on the third, and$ 100 on Saturday. At this time, took I the entrance examination, and pay a part of the University, the bars and pubs where they played,” he says.

“The treatment depends on you, you begin to change yourself, you begin to see the color in your life, because it was a lot of black-and-white. I went back to the training, and I wanted to try and go to college…. I had a lot of trouble, this time, I’ve had bouts of panic attacks. Three years later, I began with the first signs of improvement,” says the state.

“I am an example of overcoming, in the face of life that I had. And I’m an example of this is the depression is being treated. People are afraid to talk about depression, and breaking the taboo, I think there are a lot of people will help. You have no idea about the amount of messages I receive on a daily basis. I’m not a doctor, I’ll tell you what I’ve experienced,” says Jennifer.