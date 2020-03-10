Is Fans of Beyoncé! It could be Child to a new musical on the Destiny’s

As a surprise for all the fans of Beyoncé, and for all those who is still in the vicinity of the Association of destiny’s Child, the father of Beyonce, a new plant, in which we see the history of the grouping Survivior interpreted.

According to Matthew Knowles, father of Beyoncé, it is not expected that the work published, in the year 2020 in Houston, Texas, and the name is “flagged” until the time is “Surviviors: The destiny’s Child-the Musical”

The father and ex-mánayer of Beyoncé, said that he expected that after the premiere in Houston, you will spend about a year and can also brand new on the Broadway in New York.

The story is written by the own Matthew Knowles and said that it carries on the race by the Association, from the beginning, in the time leading up to its consolidation as one of the most important combinations.

In addition, he stressed that it is a full version, everything that lived, according to the scenario of Destiny’s Child.

It is important to remember that the group gained popularity with the hits Survivior and Botylucios, and was integrated by Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

An interesting fact is that the grouping had a activity from 1997 to 2004, in addition, initially it would be a Quartet, but I finish the trio, now the glory of Beyoncé