Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez crazy TikTok with a fun challenge viral

The partners integrated Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a lot of fun with the app, TikTok, where the mini-videos, related, fails to meet a fun challenge.
This the application of fashion through his publications and as well as millions of users around the world, more famous bent over in front of his charm-what the videos to be spontaneous and funny.
The singer, of the nearly 3 million followers on your profile to this application already, some of the funny moments was released to your account together with their children Max and Emme, and in addition to the daughters, their partners, Natasha and you, on this occasion, “the diva from the Bronx” came out, the dynamics of viral where exchanged garments with her fiance, the ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguezwho has ceased to show itself in the past few years, at various public events, to realize on very eggs, cake, that the relationship is wind in the sails.
The video lasts only a few seconds, as all of the that depend on you the social network has caused eddies in the Internet, especially among the young generations, you can in front of a mirror, the interpreter, “On the floor” and “Let’s get loud” wear a comfortable fit and sensual dress in white with v-neck on the back you can see their toned muscles, while your future husband is on the one page dress, coat and shirt hold the phone, you will be recorded.
In the rhythm of the song “Nonstop” of the rapper Drakethe new yorker recently, he played in the halftime of the Super Bowl, in addition to Shakira, perform steps quite daring, as well as, the usual, you have it, your millions of fans.
Then give a full rotation contoneando can see her hips in a recording, your crafted characterin the video you can see the change of roles: now it is Alex, who is wearing the dress in white, and who she’s wearing the suit and the sunglasses her next husband used first.
The tone of comic video cobra a new dimension, because it is obvious that the ex-players of teams, Marines, Rangers, and Yankees always been the public’s behavior was seriousand you will find in this peculiar situation a moment, chusco was because they had not seen a facet, in front of him.
Although, not, who has pointed out, the challenge was “incomplete” because skipped off the part, the light between the two terminalsit seems that the enthusiast, the challenges of viral are not so orthodox, because the clip has already more than 3.3 million views and nearly 31,000 “favs” on the Twitter of Alex Rodriguez, there has been replicated.
J-Lo and A-Rod, as they are known for their fans, are one of the couples most influential international show business currently and, although she has not yet worn made public the date of your wedding, both stars you can see very happy about the almost 3 years together.
To this end, a source close to the pair he recently told the us magazine US Weekly“The wedding of JLo and Alex should take place this summer, after you rebuild the snooze several times, as a result of the Super Bowl and their obligations. But Jennifer is ready to change the focus and focus a maximum on the preparations. Your link will be, if you are not in the first, at least one of its main priorities”.