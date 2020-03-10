Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend come up the last viral TikTok

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, the former baseball Alex Rodriguezare Bang in TikTokthe social network-more info among the young ‘millennials’ and Generation Z, the you planting your face on Instagram with short videos up to a minute, where you can dance a choreography to a song go out of fashion.

After the impact with your appearance in the Superbowlbesides Shakirathe diva from the Bronx, shows that 50 of the springs can not be obstacle, a dance with your partner in the last ‘challenge’ of fashion-in TikToK, the ‘Flip the Switch’ (‘hit-the-switch’) the a few days ago, the us published-Senator Elizabeth Warren on the program ‘Saturday Night Live’ (“SNL). The representatives of the Democratic party and excandidata presidential election, took up his ‘twin’, the comedian of the programme Kate McKinnon, for the fun challenge, which is to be recorded, with a partner, a blow to be replaced, the clothes.

The video will get viral over the past weekend, with more than 21 million visits to the Twitter page of “SNL” and, of course, many anonymous and famous thrown in to imitate the choreo viral.

‘Non-Stop’, Drake

One of the first pairs that were well-known, in the ‘challenge’ JLo and your partner, and he was just the one who has shared it on their social networks. With the song ‘non-stop’ (2018), rapper Drakethe artist is contonea with a skimpy white dress, while he is burning, in front of the mirror, in a suit and sunglasses. A few seconds after the change, the tide is turning, and it is the athlete who does what with the cutaway model. Only in Instagram, the 10 seconds of the video more than three millions of reproductions of it in the meantime.

Other well-known, have also targeted the ‘Flip The Switch” was the model Emily Ratajkowskidancing with the t-shirt of the candidate Bernie Sanders and then with a pair of boxer shorts with flag of USA Josh Ostrowskifrom the well-known ‘The Fat Jewish’, the famous ‘influencers’ in new York, host of the tele and writer. The duo in front of rose in the video, at the 29 February, is collected on Twitter, the dummy more than 250,000 reproductions.

We just flipped the switch pic.twitter.com/ZADsWCL2Qa — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 29, 2020

The singer Camila Cabello also she dances in addition to their coreórgrafo, Calvit, Jr.,“Look, I’ll give the switch”, says before the lights. After the power is turned on, and the two of clothes to swap.