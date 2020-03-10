Jennifer Lopez and her daughter melt into a emotional hug with Billie Eilish | Today

Now the small possibility to see one day millions of young sighed, in the vicinity Billie Eilish. Has the respect of many teenagers that give everything what have to give him a hug and telling him how much they mean to you.

But only a lucky few have access to her and a daughter Jennifer Lopez, Emme. Apparently, the search of the Bronx, is a fan of the young singer and convinced his mother to wear to her concert in Miami on may 9.March.

JLo hung in his stories, several fragments of the concert, in which we can see in the gallery your daughter sings all the songs by Eilish. And how the ‘daughter’ has its advantages, at the end of the concert could approach to changing rooms, to greet.

It lacked not in the photos, and this has allowed us to see the sandwich mounted JLo and Billie Eilish with the small Emme, that, although she looks a little, you realize that you are excited to live at this time. ¡Often a hug!

“When Emme met Billie 💚💚💚😭,” wrote Jennifer in addition to the emotional image, we see all three, “three Queens”, as noted, some of the supporters in the comments.

And while she shared this beautiful moment lived, together with her daughter, her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, remembered her anniversary and remembers the day he asked for her hand.

“A year ago, on a beach in the Bahamas … I was nervous, nervous in my entire career as a playerI got on my knees and I have a question … you said Yes free to play game.”, begins with the note.

“Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You’re my best friend, my inspiration, a mother is incredible and a role model for all. Macha, I’m really lucky with you. Thank you for improving my life. I can’t wait to have more memories with you. I love you. #Happy anniversary ❤ love it.”, ended the expression.

It is clear that JLo then collect the memories that you have with your fiance, with her daughter, and now with Billie Eilish.