Jennifer Lopez is not performed, on the red carpet of the Oscar ceremony, but wore to try an “after party”

The actress and singer Jennifer Lopez was one of the great absent of the red carpet at the Academy awards last night.

A week after his successful and critically acclaimed presentation during the Halftime Show of the Super Bowl in Miami, the star of parents, the Puerto Ricans, the nomination missed by his interpretation of Ramona in the movie “the crook” and also participated as a presenter.

Where self took part, was one of the parties, for which they wore a spectacular dress in gloss and shades of green-adapted to the body and a wide neckline. “List to a party to the Oscars,” wrote the so-called “Diva ” Bronx” in one of his stories on Instagram, hours after the conclusion of the ceremony, in which the South Korean film “Parasite,” made history, as the chance of the prize for the best film.

Her fiance, the ex-baseball Alex Rodriguez also published a picture of your outfit together with a message that had also expected, he was ready for the party of the Academy awards.

Although in the past year, the after party of Vanity Fair, not, for example, visited a saw-this time, as he proved in this parade, but in Los Angeles there were other festivals, including an event, Beyoncé and Jay-

During the past two decades, JLo was one of the artists on the most anticipated on the red carpet. The actress and her fiance visited in the past year, the ceremony in which López presented the prize for the best design in the production. Earlier also a presenter on 2015, 2012, 2010, 2007, 2006, 2003, 2002, 2001, 1999 and 1998 was.

This year, a different context, because López began Globe the season premiaciones with nominations for the Golden, the Screen Actor’s Guild Award and the Critic’s Choice award as best supporting actress for “crooks”. However, the Academy missed out on nominations in the category won by Laura Dern, who by participating in “Marriage Story”.

After the successful participation in the Super Bowl in Miami, the actress moved to Los Angeles, where she was on Friday, in the first row of the fashion show of Tom Ford in the framework of the New York Fashion Weeky on Saturday, the ” Film Independent Spirit Awards, for which she was nominated visited.