Katy Perry admits that she is Dua Lipa your crush

Katy Perry admits that she is Dua Lipa crush. | Instagram

Katy Perry has been causing a major stir in social networks, the Dua Lipa’s crush, crazy Twitter. The singer confessed her love during its presentation in Mumbai OnePlus Music Festival.

Apparently, Katy Perry was really wonderful, the presentation of Dua Lipa on stage, their performance also liked, your followers, and is already in circulation in social networks.

The interpreter Today N Cold on the stage after the singer from the origin of the kosovo apludió his presentation, said in love with her.

You may be interested in: suspected pregnancy Perry

I have a crush on Dua Lipa (…) She did such a fantastic job !’, Perry said on stage.

Dua Lipa came to Mumbai on Saturday, days after the arrival of Katy Perry, both of which, to the music festival.

The interpreter Be the one she shared a photo of her arrival on his official Instagram and also wrote “Land Mumbai“. In addition, a recording of your rose through the streets of the city.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and for more Show News!

According to Asia News International, which in the past year, Dua Lipa was on the continent with his former partner, and visited places such as Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kerala and Goa.

Also read: Go Dua Lipa-network as a source of hatred