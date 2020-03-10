Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are friends again, and so shows that ‘Never Really Over” was touted by two

There was a time, in the world of pop is a place of rest and relaxation, where the international stars thrown in high heels on the head. Then, Cardi B, came Nicki Minaj met and changed the rule.

But long before this the sound of ‘feud’ between rap, existed include another media war between the two divas: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. Why? The latter complained to the artist, ‘Firework’, him three of his dancers in 2012 and tour to gather without permission. Something like your intimate friend, you will have to steal your last bag of Zara and saw on a photo in the disco. We, a drama without equal.

As things stand, Swift’s songs dedicated to him ‘Bad Blood’ Perry —surrounded by all of his ‘squad’ models, by the way, and Perry responded with ‘Swish-Swish’. The indirect you were with the single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’where basically Swift half the neighborhood of Hollywood grip. But now all that has changed and the two have been renovated to doubt so that behind these rifirrafes in the interest of the dependence on the other professionally —in the personal space still.

Habemus peace, finally!

The proof that there is a good atmosphere between the two is given to us, the actual Swift a couple of hours ago, if playlists in Apple’s last ‘single’ by Katy Perry, added opened today, ‘Never Really Over’. In addition, explained why he selected these songs to the ‘playlist’ to the public: “Everything that happens to us, is a part of the story that we tell, at some point. These themes are the soundtrack of my story at the moment.” We now bury the hatchet between the two. Incidentally, this is the video that Perry was selected to his new song.

This nice gesture on the part of Swift has commanded after the last may, Katy him, a hand-written letter was not accompanied by a symbolic branch of the olive tree, means “friends, peace between the two”. 🕊The interpreter ‘Delicate’ was instructed to download this message to your social networks, to read where alcanzábamos, an excerpt: “Hello old friend, I’ve been thinking about our misunderstandings and everything that we feel, the one by the other”.

@Taylor swiftInstagram

See, how long have you led this new friendship…