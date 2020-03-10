Katy Perry shares the behind-the-scenes video for ‘Never really over’

The last 30 of may is the singer Katy Perry had on the music video of ‘Never really over’, their first single in two years. In less than 3 weeks the video has accumulated more than watched 55 million times on YouTube, and now the us-American artist has released, which is also behind the camera, this video.

Monday, Katy Perry, taught his millions of fans, as the shooting took place. The video begins with the display of the pop-star in a centre for healing in Malibu. “I come here to discard completely the energy of past relationships,” he says. To believe “although it is difficult, (the relationship) ends, where a part of you and maybe you can get him”.

“I am ready, through the gates of healing and try to feel this peace again,” added the interpreter, ‘Dark horse’. Then the video shows us Katy Perry, and actor. participation in “the activities that the healing,” and even a cleansing of negative energy under the full moon The video has already more than 600 thousand of reproductions.

On the other hand, Katy Perry was the “You need to calm down’, Taylor Swift appeared in a video clip. Their rivalry is already completed and in the music video you can see how the two singers, with a tender embrace. Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds and RuPaul are other celebrities appear in this audio-visual project.

If you have not yet seen the behind-the-scenes of ‘Never really over’, here you.

WHO KATY PERRY IS?

Katy Perry is an American singer-songwriter. 4 jobs for recordings and the latest is ‘Witness’ (2017). ‘Roar’ is your flag: your video clip on YouTube has more than 2700 million views. ‘Firework’ and ‘Dark Horse’ are other hits. Has won dozens of awards in many events, but until now not managed to win a Grammy award.

