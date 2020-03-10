Katy Perry to guest Taylor Swift to your wedding

Many believed that it could be something temporary, and mounted, but not Katy Perry and Taylor Swift really have been reconciled, so that the interpreter ‘Roar’ has invited his new girlfriend wedding with the actor Orlando Bloom.

A source quoted by the British newspaper The Sun Sunday,’ he explained: “this Is a signal of how much progress is made”.

The two singers made it clear that it was their enmity for ever ends, if Perry appeared in the music video for Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down’.

Swift told Vogue Perry, sent a note asking to hang if they could, and ensure that things were “real”, before she accepted, to appear in the video.

