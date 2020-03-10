Kim Kardashian confess everything about her relationship with Kanye West

The series tells the stories of the most striking Hollywood ” to him the voice of his protagonists, times, and characters, the redefinition of the pop-culture, back to the TV. 17. February 10:50 AM, comes a new season! True Hollywood Story-independent documentary films that you investigate the holder of or a character was the key to social and cultural change, told by their own protagonists in the hand with the audience.

The season ends up, the screen will ” E! nothing more and nothing less than the story of a business women, mother, wife, sister, advocate of the reform penitenciara and future lawyer, the most important of the entertainment industry: Kim Kardashian West, el17 February at 10:50PM with the big premiere of”Who’s Kim Kardashian West?”.In the episode, self-analyzed, his world and history, in addition to her best friend from childhood, by her husband, Kanye West, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, Scott Disick and the executive producer of Kardashian, Farnaz Farjam Chazan, between many other important characters in the vision of the only true, what drives you, this phenomenon of pop-culture.

We remember the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim confessed, holding many moments of her relationship with Kanye, and Kourtney had outside of the camera, and that was the reason why she was felt to be unfair that many restrictions. The fight between them was so strong that there was even a threat of fires in the project. Therefore, if you lose a fan of the most famous of the Kardashians, you, you have your E! True Hollywood Story.