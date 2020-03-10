Kylie and Kendall Jenner have had so-called

Did you think about me, what would be so different in your life, if your name from? Although for many it is a situation, indifferent for others, it is a decision of the Royal fathers that shaped your life, from the very beginning. Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the girl who today is known worldwide for being a part of the most famous family of the reality showscould wearing a name that does not fit on the K first, as your mother and your older sisters. So Kim Kardashian revealed in the latest Chapter of the clanin which told Kendall, what are the options, the thought of the family before they were born were.

©@Kylie Jenner Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the little daughters of the Kardashian – Jenner family are

“You know, I thought here?. That’s what papa said to me. Or not, you are wasting you that I was a little girl here,” said Kendall, her family a visit in Wyoming. Kris, attentive to the conversation, he remembered a detail, the more about the first days of your daughter. “Did you know that her name was Juliet? Juliet Jenner”, the revealed mommager more famous.

A little confused, the model replied: “I Thought it would be Cameron”. Kim, who also lived in the first row of this decision, and added: “no, Kris was very interested in the Js. She thought: ‘okay, since I don’t have Ks, I want the Js’. And then, at the last moment she said, ‘I’m going to do Ks,” says the now mother of four children.