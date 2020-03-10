Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, what were your love relationship?

After september 2019 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decide to put the ellipsis of their relationship, the couple would have a second chance in love. According to reports by the website TMZ, a source in the vicinity, showed them that go together, a lot of time: “Kylie and Travis are back, but are not willing to, subsequently a title to their relationship, despite that they share regularly, and sleep under one roof, father and not go, with no one more”said the informant.



But they had announced their separation, Kylie and Travis, you were very close Stormiof her daughter. Just at the end of last January, we saw very funny when you first visit the girl Disneyland. In addition, you know that the day Valentine’s day the rapper did not reveal who is responsible for the filling of the stay in the house of Kylie sun-flowers; but she shared with her fans this detail was, who the author was.



In October of last year, Kylie your Twitter took the account for the decision on the separation with the father of her daughter: “Travis and I were big words, and our main concern is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter are the priority”he wrote at the time.

Although Kylie and Travis never showed the reasons for their separation, a source confessed E! News possible causes: “Kylie is young, but, in reality, a lifestyle of a traditional family. She has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple children, she longs for the same. She loved to be home with Travis and his little, more than anything else, but now his priorities are different”she said.



Recently, Kylie winked at her ex -, the share several photos of you during a basketball game, accompanied by the sentence: “This is my mood”in the pictures saw Travis told him something in his ear, while she looked at him carefully. Kylie and Travis started to leave, until 2017, then himself Coachella; in February 2018, the fathers while receiving the small Stormi were. Even if your reconciliation does not been confirmed, but none of the two, what is a fact is that the last few months, we have seen, very close, and us to her daughter.



