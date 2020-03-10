Kylie Jenner shows that your new hair is bronde a wig

Although the constant changes to the look of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner always stood up suspicion, Khloé Kardashian was the first that dared to show to all his followers, the spectacular collection of wigs, the front of the store in a closet of your house. After the third of the sisters opened the “veda”, Kylie Jenner followed to reveal your example of sincerity, through the networks, what was the true length of the mane: at the height of the ears, for the wigs fit better. And it seems that Khloé is not more delight the little ones of the ‘clan’, because when a month ago the largest wrote online, “I love this braid bronde! How to do I get back bronde? Give me your opinion”yet days later, Kylie, who dyed her hair with this blend of brown and blonde. Now, the entrepreneur shows that the transformation was real and, for once, not a hair goes.



VIEW GALLERY





-Read also: 6 mistakes very often ruin your hair color or streaks

The bronde worship, and the Kardashian a sound horse is between brown and blond, the hair lightens shades of gold, caramel, honey… it is a color that is applying on the hair, the equipment triumphed in the situation, Kylie: effect of a darker gradient in the roots, tips, and mixing in various colors, motion and deep in the mane. In databases, the as dark as the Jenner it is necessary, once again the roots, every three weeks, or four to color increase and you will not notice the contrasta session in the maintenance Jenner has been sharing in social networks, the ultimate test of that, he dyed her hair the really.



VIEW GALLERY





“The roots are almost done,” writes the celebrity this image is maintained until the dye effectively. The step, again to teach, the actual length of the hair, adds extensions to the finished look to the back, from the middle of February. What is not yet known, the type of extensions you used, Kylie, extend your curls, if you are of clip remove in a few seconds, when he comes home, and let your hair real, you rest for a few hours every day the traction suffers continuous because of the hair pieces.

This is one of the changes of look that has triumphed over them among his fans, the plagued, the first recording that he thousands of compliments: “Mother, could you this color for always”, “This hair is so beautiful, I can”, “Your hair is everything”“You look like Koko (the nickname with the Khloé Kardashian) know”, “my God, my God, stay like that” or “you’re more than beautiful with the color of the hair” are only a small example of how much I liked the transformation of Jenner. After the passed with flying colors widely used, it is normal that the entrepreneur wants to keep your look always perfect, and do not hesitate to teach the process, and all of his fans.