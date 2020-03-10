Like mother, like daughter! Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja appear stylish walking Who

+







Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja (photo: AKM/GSI) Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja (photo: AKM/GSI)

Alessandra Ambrosio spent more than traces of the original According to the. To celebrate the two esbanjaram style and charm for lunch, the 9 years of the Orange in a restaurant in West Hollywood, across the United States. For sobrmesa, a piece of a lot of fun with the birthday child and her friends had a unicorn, who were also on the Website.

READ MORE: Alessandra Ambrosio goes topless, in the study of sexy

The Brazilian model was wearing a top cut, with a long skirt that had ripped out his stomach. After the graceful was in a dress.

In addition to a little girl, Janice, who is married Jamie Mazurit is the mother of YearTo 5 Years.





Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja (photo: AKM/GSI) Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja (photo: AKM/GSI)





Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja (photo: AKM/GSI) Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja (photo: AKM/GSI)





According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback) According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback)





According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback) According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback)





According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback) According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback)





According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback) According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback)





According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback) According to the celebrated nine years at the restaurant (photo: playback)





Noah and his friends from the After the (photo: playback) Noah and his friends from the After the (photo: playback)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.