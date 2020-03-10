Like Shakira, JLo, back together?

Los Angeles— After their first collaboration together on stage at the Super Bowl last February, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez could be together in the future.

According to the British magazine Grazia, the Colombian singer has confirmed that the two languages happen via a cooperation in the field of music and may, at any time, if the agenda of the two matches.

Shakira showed that already were girlfriends, and this idea was the bonds of friendship estrecharan even more.

Both JLo as Shakira, already have duets with different singers, international, and the fans were asked, through comments in social networks, together something. Apparently, what we do, very soon.